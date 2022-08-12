Weekly Inflation report: Prices of 26 essential items increase

The weekly inflation report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows that prices of 26 essential items increased in the last week, while the annual inflation rate dropped by 0.94%, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the PBS, a drop of 0.94% was noticed in the annual inflation rate in the last week. However, prices of 26 essential items increased in the last week, while 8 items decreased, PBS data shows.

The price of tomatoes increased by Rs 8.58, eggs by Rs 7.35, Maash pulse by Rs 12.87, Moong pulse by Rs 6.54, and Masoor pulse by Rs 6.70. The price per kg of Garlic increased by Rs 6.70m while a spike in prices of beef, yoghurt, potatoes, salt and flour was noticed.

However, prices of eight essential items, including onions, LPG cylinders, ghee and chicken dropped in the last week. The price per kg of onion dropped by Rs 9.59, LPG cylinder by Rs30.27, and Ghee by Rs 4.46.

The prices of chicken, rice and cooking oil also dropped in the last week. the PBS data shows. Last week, the annual inflation rate in the country, after a weekly increase of 0.82%, had gone up to 38.63%.

According to data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday, CPI inflation increased by 4.35pc compared to June.

