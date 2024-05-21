Sanjay Dutt walks out of Akshay Kumar-led ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has reportedly walked out of Akshay Kumar-led ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ after shooting for 15 days.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, seasoned actor Sanjay Dutt has stepped back from the star-studded threequel of the superhit comedy franchise ‘Welcome’, due to his health issues.

According to the details, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor had already shot for 15 days in Madh Island, Mumbai, for the title, before considering the exit.

A source close to the production confirmed to the outlet that Dutt’s character has a lot of action in the film, hence, he decided to opt out of the project, considering his health issues.

Despite Dutt’s exit, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ boasts an ensemble cast with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh among others.

Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan helms the comedy flick, backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is scheduled to hit theatres in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Dutt has a lot in the lineup, including ‘Baap’, a Telugu-language film ‘Double iSmart’, Punjabi title ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’ and ‘KD – The Devil’ [Kannada movie].

