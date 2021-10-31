We’ll provide manpower for Saudi Vision 2030, Imran Khan says

ISLAMABAD: The ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always proven true especially in the times of trials and tribulations, said Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview on Sunday to a Saudi publication Riyadh Daily.

The Pakistani premier said that his government wants to give rise to the bilateral trade enjoyed by the two countries and to transform the ties into a lucrative strategic partnership.

We can provide manpower to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the realization of the Saudi Vision 2030, said PM Imran Khan. He said that Pakistan could contribute manpower; both skilled and semi-skilled besides sharing its expertise in other sectors like IT, infrastructure development, and agriculture.

The PM shared he’s glad about the establishment of the Pak-Saudi Investment Forum which will bring closer the corporate and private sectors of the countries.

He also drew a parallel between his Naya Pakistan dream and Saudi Vision 2030, which he said are meant for progress and better trade ties.

“I must say that there are significant complementarities in the socio-economic fundamentals of the “Naya Pakistan” and the Saudi Vision 2030. Both lay emphasis on economic opportunity and diversity, domestic growth, modernization and development, and trade linkages and connectivity.”

He said in the interview that it is now the earnest desire to transform this relationship into a deep, diverse and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We are now working to consolidate historical gains by exploring new and non-conventional areas of cooperation. We want our trade relations and investment cooperation to be commensurate with excellent political relations,” he said.

