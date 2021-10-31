Government, outlawed TLP reach agreement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

A government team comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and other ministers held talks with the top leadership of the banned outfit, which reached a positive conclusion, the sources said.

The ministers will hold a press conference to give details about the development.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan met a group of top clerics at the PM House. Briefing the media about the meeting, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said that the prime minister was of the view that he does not want bloodshed in the country.

“The prime minister conveyed that he has always welcomed negotiations, however, no compromise will be made over the writ of the state,” he said.

