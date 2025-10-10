RHOP star Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s arrest: Key details you should know

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” (RHOP) star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo have been arrested in Maryland on multiple criminal fraud charges. The couple was taken into custody Thursday night in Westminster, according to official documents.

Reports indicate that Wendy Osefo is facing a total of sixteen charges, including seven felony counts related to the alleged submission of false and misleading financial information involving more than $300.

She is also accused of providing a false statement to an officer, which has led to a misdemeanor charge. Eddie Osefo has also been booked in connection with the same case, though details about his individual charges have not been disclosed.

Wendy Osefo, best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Potomac, joined the Bravo series in its fifth season. Outside television, she is an associate professor of education at Johns Hopkins University and has contributed to several national outlets, including The Hill and MSNBC.

Educated at Temple University and Johns Hopkins, Wendy Osefo also holds a Ph.D. in public affairs and community development from Rutgers University. The reality star is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the same sorority as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, with whom she worked closely during Harris’s presidential campaign.

The arrests of Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo come shortly after another Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) cast member, Karen Huger, was released from jail last month following a conviction for back-to-back DUIs.

Authorities have not yet announced when Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo are expected to appear in court as investigations continue into the fraud allegations.

