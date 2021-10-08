Wendy Sherman calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting between Wendy Sherman and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan is committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports an all-inclusive Afghan government.

The army chief emphasized maintaining meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi-domain relationship between the two countries.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan’s situation, especially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

Earlier in the day, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman who is visiting Pakistan said that the United States understands the reservations and concerns of Pakistan with regard to Afghanistan.

Talking at the national television, the deputy secretary of state said that Pakistan and the United States enjoy a better relationship for the past many years and the two countries still enjoy a strong bilateral relationship.

She further said that the US wants Afghanistan to grow and understands the concerns and reservations of Pakistan with regard to its neighbouring country.

“Pakistan is hosting Afghan refugees for decades,” she said while asserting that the US would continue to take measures for the betterment of Afghanistan.

