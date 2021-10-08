US understands Pakistan’s concerns over Afghanistan: Wendy Sherman

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman who is visiting Pakistan said Friday that the United States understands the reservations and concerns of Pakistan with regard to Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking at the national television, the deputy secretary of state said that Pakistan and the United States enjoy a better relationship for the past many years and the two countries still enjoy a strong bilateral relationship.

She said that the economic conditions in the aftermath of COVID-19 have witnessed a dramatic change and lauded the strategy adopted by Pakistan in effectively dealing with the pandemic.

پاکستان کے تحفظات اور تشویش کو سمجھتے ہیں.پاکستان کے ساتھ مضبوط دوطرفہ تعلقات ہیں.چین دنیا کی بہت بڑی ابھرتی ہوئی معیشت ہے.دورہ پاکستان کے دوران خوشگوار ماحول میں بات چیت ہوئی.پاکستان کئی دہائیوں سے افغان مہاجرین کی میزبانی کر رہا ہے.

@DeputySecState pic.twitter.com/iQkU5sds17 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 8, 2021



Speaking on rising China’s influence globally, Wendy Sherman said that China is an emerging economy and the United States does not want to hinder anyone’s progress.

She further said that the US wants Afghanistan to grow and understands the concerns and reservations of Pakistan with regard to its neighbouring country.

“Pakistan is hosting Afghan refugees for decades,” she said while asserting that the US would continue to take measures for the betterment of Afghanistan.

We are proud to have welcomed @DepSecState Wendy Sherman, the 21st Deputy of State & first woman to hold the position, on her first visit to Pakistan as a member of the Biden administration. Her time here highlights our commitment to the U.S.-Pakistan relationship. #USPAK pic.twitter.com/cBpZmFqQli — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 8, 2021



US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on Thursday. The foreign ministry officials and American diplomats welcomed the visiting dignitaries at the airport.

Accompanied by a seven-member delegation, She will hold formal meetings with the Pakistani leaders to take up Afghanistan issue during the two-day stay.

Wendy Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, is the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Islamabad.

