Third ODI delayed after West Indies team get stuck in traffic

The West Indies team arrived late due to heavy road traffic for the final match of their one-day international series against England at The Oval on Tuesday, forcing a delay to the scheduled start time.

England’s players, who had hired Lime Bikes to finish their journey to the ground, were warming up on the outfield when the delay was announced.

“Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed,” an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

“Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play.”

England, who lead the series 2-0 after victories at Edgbaston and Cardiff, won the toss and will bowl first against West Indies.