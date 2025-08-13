West Indies crush Pakistan by 202 runs to claim historic ODI series win

Pakistan endured a crushing 202-run defeat against the West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, handing the hosts their first ODI series triumph over Pakistan in 34 years with a 2–1 result.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan saw his side quickly put on the back foot as West Indies piled up 294 for six.

Shai Hope led from the front with a commanding unbeaten 120 off 94 balls, while Justin Greaves provided late fireworks, smashing 43 not out off just 24 deliveries.

Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) made valuable contributions at the top. Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah claimed two wickets each, with Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub picking up one apiece.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting line-up collapsed dramatically.

The top order was dismantled early, with Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, and Rizwan all departing for ducks. Babar Azam could only manage nine runs, while Salman Ali Agha (30) and Mohammad Nawaz (23) offered brief resistance before the side was bundled out for a paltry 92 in just 29.1 overs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan

1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Hasan Nawaz, 7 Hussain Talat, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmad

West Indies

1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (Capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Justin Greaves, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales,