The union representing flight attendants at Canada’s WestJet ‌reached a tentative deal with the country’s second-largest carrier on Monday, ending a strike that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights in the busy summer season.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants ​at the carrier, sought pay for its members from the time they check in ​until they clock out, instead of mostly just for time when their ⁠aircraft is in motion.

WestJet did not disclose details of the tentative agreement, which will now be ​presented to cabin crew members for a ratification vote. The union said it would share details of ​the agreement with its members ahead of the vote.

“This tentative agreement represents meaningful progress. It evolves the flight credit system by recognizing more of the work cabin crew are required to perform and with general increases ​to compensation for that work,” the union’s president, Alia Hussain, said.

Attendants at the airline, which has ​a domestic market share of 30%, had gone on strike on Sunday after talks fell through.

The labor unrest had also ‌followed ⁠a four-day strike by flight attendants last August at larger rival Air Canada that stranded half a million passengers. It is also the latest effort by attendants across the U.S. and Canada to challenge a compensation structure that mostly pays cabin crew when an aircraft is in motion.

WestJet, which ​flies to destinations in ​the U.S., the Caribbean, ⁠Central America and Europe, had cancelled 615 flights through August 4, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

The company, majority-owned by Onex Corp, previously ​offered its attendants a 13% wage increase this year followed by ​2.5% wage increases ⁠each year through 2029. It also offered additional pay for all hours worked, equivalent to another 12% salary increase.

Around 250,000 travelers have had their flights cancelled on a three-day holiday weekend in Canada, ⁠WestJet ​had said on Sunday.

The airline “will share further details on the ​return to operations as they become available,” it said in a release.

WestJet operates a fleet of 200 aircraft, comprising mostly ​Boeing 737 single-aisle jets.