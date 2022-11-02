What happened on May 25 must not be repeated: SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sought an explanation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on the events of May 25, 2022, related to the party’s first long march.

The federal government filed a contempt of court plea against Imran Khan in the Supreme Court over his long march to the federal capital.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing the contempt of court case against Imran Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, Ahsan Bhoon informed the court that he is representing PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, who had been served notices.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman also appeared before the SC and maintained that Imran Khan has sought time for a detailed response.

CJP Bandial inquired about the difference in time between the first and second order of the court on May 25.

Rehman told the court that as per Faisal Chaudhry, the directives were taken from Asad Umar as he couldn’t speak to Khan.

CJP Bandial asked why wasn’t the court informed if anyone couldn’t be contacted.

“This needs to be explained. The court had trusted Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry. None of them said that they didn’t get the directives,” CJP Bandial said.

The SC judge said that the court is exercising restraint. “SC has sufficient material to issue notice to Imran Khan in the case.”

The bench remarked those who believe in democracy do not protest like this. What happened on May 25, must not be repeated, the CJP remarked.

Later, the hearing was adjourned.

