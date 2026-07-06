What is Article 27 of FIFA's Disciplinary Code that allows red-carded Balogun to play?
- By Reuters -
- Jul 06, 2026
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MIAMI: FIFA will allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium on Monday after suspending his ban for a red card in the previous round, citing Article 27 of the world’s ruling body’s Disciplinary Code.
Following is an explanation of what Article 27 is:
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Article 27 allows FIFA to suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.
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The sanction itself remains in force but does not have to be served immediately unless the suspension is later revoked.
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The article allows FIFA’s judicial bodies to suspend the implementation of all or part of a disciplinary sanction.
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However, the code does not mention the circumstances in which a judicial body may decide to suspend a sanction.
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FIFA’s judicial bodies include the Disciplinary Committee and the Appeal Committee.
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The sanctioned player is then placed on a probationary period of between one and four years.
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If the player commits another infringement of a similar nature during the probationary period, the suspended sanction is automatically reactivated in addition to any new disciplinary sanction.
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Balogun’s match ban was suspended for a probationary period of one year.
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The only disciplinary measures that cannot be suspended are those related to match manipulation.
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The Disciplinary Committee is composed of a chairperson, a deputy chairperson and additional members. The chairperson and deputy chairperson must be qualified lawyers.
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The Committee takes its decisions in the presence of at least three members.
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Mohammad Al Kamali of the United Arab Emirates is currently the chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee.
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Committee members are elected by the FIFA Congress for terms lasting four years and for a maximum of three terms.
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Article 27 was previously Article 26 when the Disciplinary Code was updated in 2019. It became Article 27 in 2023.