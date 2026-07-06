Article 27 allows FIFA to suspend the implementation of a ​disciplinary sanction.

The sanction itself remains in force but does not have ​to be served immediately unless the suspension is later ⁠revoked.

The article allows FIFA’s judicial bodies to suspend the implementation of all ​or part of a disciplinary sanction.

However, the code does not mention the ​circumstances in which a judicial body may decide to suspend a sanction.

FIFA’s judicial bodies include the Disciplinary Committee and the Appeal Committee.

The sanctioned player is then placed ​on a probationary period of between one and four years.

If the ​player commits another infringement of a similar nature during the probationary period, the suspended ‌sanction ⁠is automatically reactivated in addition to any new disciplinary sanction.

Balogun’s match ban was suspended for a probationary period of one year.

The only disciplinary measures that cannot be suspended are those related to match manipulation.

The Disciplinary Committee ​is composed of ​a chairperson, a ⁠deputy chairperson and additional members. The chairperson and deputy chairperson must be qualified lawyers.

The Committee takes its ​decisions in the presence of at least three members.

Mohammad ​Al Kamali ⁠of the United Arab Emirates is currently the chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee.

Committee members are elected by the FIFA Congress for terms lasting four ⁠years and ​for a maximum of three terms.