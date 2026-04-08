Pakistan issues alert after rise in WhatsApp hacking

Pakistan’s CERT has issued a public advisory following a surge in hacking incidents and online fraud targeting WhatsApp accounts.

In its latest warning, the national cyber response body urged users to adopt immediate precautionary measures to protect themselves from digital threats.

The advisory highlights a growing trend of cybercriminals exploiting unsuspecting WhatsApp users through account takeovers and financial scams.

According to the guidance, users should never share their One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or PIN codes with anyone, regardless of how trustworthy they may appear.

It also stressed the importance of avoiding suspicious links received from unknown numbers, which are often used as entry points for WhatsApp hackers.

Additionally, users have been advised to verify any requests for money through a direct phone call before taking action, as fraudsters frequently impersonate known contacts to solicit funds.

The agency strongly recommended enabling the two-step verification feature on WhatsApp, describing it as a critical “digital shield” that adds an extra layer of security. This feature helps protect user accounts even if login credentials or OTPs are compromised.

The advisory comes amid increasing concerns over cyber fraud in the country, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and adopt safer digital practices to prevent financial and personal data loss.