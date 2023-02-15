What’s going on between Jennifer Aniston & Harry Styles?

Hollywood actor Jennifer Anniston and singer Harry Styles reportedly got in touch with one another following the latter’s concert.

The ‘Friends‘ star and ‘One Director‘ singer exchanged “flirty” messages following an incident at the event.

Jennifer Aniston’s friends claimed that she has “ticked the boxes” and is confident of giving their romance a shot.

“Jen had been joking with pals about who she could get together with next and there has been talk about Harry,” the source said. “He ticks all the boxes — he’s successful, intellectual, edgy and cooler than almost anyone else.”

They said he is “totally in her league”.

Earlier, Harry Styles had named her his first celebrity crush on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show back” in 2020.

“Plus, of course, he’s clearly into older women and has admitted he had a crush on her growing up, so she’s confident this has a lot more chance of working out than some of her other recent matches.

“The way Jen sees it, she’d be crazy not to have some fun. Harry’s got a great sense of humour and is totally chilled, they’re a great match on paper,” the source said told.

Moreover, Jennifer Aniston attended Harry Styles’ Love On Tour in 2021. Moreover, Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres were also at the show.

Jennifer Aniston has been single since breaking her two-year marriage with second husband Justin Theroux in 2017.

