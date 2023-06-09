WhatsApp Channels brings one-way broadcasting for creators

Meta-owned messenger application WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called Channels – a new broadcasting tool that helps individuals and organizations to share updates with their followers. Described as a reliable and private means of receiving important updates from individuals and organizations.

This newly announced feature will be accessible through a dedicated updates tab within WhatsApp and Channel admins have the ability to share various types of content including photos, videos, stickers and polls with their followers.

An example is given by WhatsApp, which includes a sporting team sharing updates on games and player information, receiving news from local officials, as well as updates from your latest creators.

With the introduction of Channels, WhatsApp aims to provide a one-way broadcasting feature for creators and organizations. Users can easily search for their favourite organizations or sports teams using the search box within WhatsApp.

The channel history will be retained for a maximum of 30 days, and the phone numbers and profile photos of the channel admins will be concealed from followers to ensure security. Additionally, admins will have the ability to block post forwarding and prevent screenshots.

It is important to note that Channels will not initially offer end-to-end encryption. However, WhatsApp is actively exploring the possibility of introducing a limited audience of end-to-end encryption channels in the future, prioritizing user privacy and security.

Channels are currently in the development phase and will be first launched on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and desktop platforms. Initially, the feature will be introduced with select organizations in Colombia and Singapore, followed by a broader rollout in the coming months.