WhatsApp ‘companion mode’: Users can use same number on two phones

The messaging giant, WhatsApp has introduced ‘companion mode’ to let you use the same number on separate phones.

In yet another new feature WhatsApp will now allow users to use same number on multiple separate phone or tablet devices.

The users will be allowed to connect as many as four devices at a time.

Initially, the companion mode was introduced to only tablet users on a test basis.

The companion mode is specifically accessible to some android users and only WhatsApp beta users will be able to use it for now.

When the users install WhatsApp they will get the option to link their number with another device via a QR code.

The option can be accessed after tapping the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the window.

Earlier, the messaging giant, WhatsApp officially launched its new discussion group and communities feature on November 3.

As per details, this new feature was tested at the start of the ongoing year. The new discussion group feature will allow organizations, clubs, and many other groups to communicate in a better and more organized way.

Recently, WhatsApp has made several announcements and updates including 32-person video and voice calls, emoji reactions, polls, larger file sharing, support groups of as many as 1,024 users and offers end-to-end encryption and the ability of admin to delete messages.

