WhatsApp officially launches its new discussion group feature, Communities

The messaging giant, WhatsApp officially launched its new discussion group and communities feature on November 3.

As per details, this new feature was tested at the start of the ongoing year. The new discussion group feature will allow organizations, clubs, and many other groups to communicate in a better and more organized way.

Recently, WhatsApp has made several announcements and updates including 32-person video and voice calls, emoji reactions, polls, larger file sharing, support groups of as many as 1,024 users and offers end-to-end encryption and the ability of admin to delete messages.

Moreover, people are drawing comparisons between Facebook and WhatsApp after these new updates as they both support things like sub-groups, file sharing, and admin functionality.

But WhatsApp has different functionalities as it is specific to people you know in real life, unlike Facebook where these groups are used by disconnected strangers.

Earlier, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp developed a series of new features to improve the user experience on its forum. The ‘create call link’ was the latest addition to the list, but how does it work?

The purpose of the new feature is to make it possible for all WhatsApp users to join a call by just clicking on a link. A similar feature is available on Zoom and other platforms.

WABetainfo said, “You can even select the call type (voice or video) when you create a link for a call, and when more than two persons join the call, the connection automatically becomes a group call.

Additionally, calls made utilising a link are still end-to-end encrypted, meaning that anyone who didn’t join the call cannot hear what is being spoken on it.”

