WhatsApp Desktop app underway but you can download beta version now

As WhatsApp’s competition grows with challengers like Telegram and Singal to name a few, the messaging app is seemingly trying hard to upgrade with more and better features to stay ahead.

Like the shortly expected multi-device support and editing features for WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop.

The Facebook-owned app has now unveiled a public beta program for the WhatsApp Desktop app, so the users can already experience what it might be like to use this feature.

WABetaInfo explained the users can also participate in WhatsApp Desktop’s beta testing that lets users try out new features before they are released to the general public.

iPads, android tablets to soon be allowed as WhatsApp’s linked devices

For beta version 2.2133.1 of WhatsApp for Desktop, the company has already been testing another useful feature.

The messaging app is testing support for listening to a voice note that you recorded before sending it, for both major platforms iOS and Android. Also, the new voice notes to have a newly designed waveform look.

To sign up for the beta version, all you need to do is click on the link to download the beta version of WhatsApp Desktop for Windows and it should download the latest beta version.