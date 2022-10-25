WhatsApp services restored after global outage

After facing an outage for a couple of hours, the services of the popular instant communication app WhatsApp have started to resume, WABetaInfo confirmed Tuesday.

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, faced worldwide disruption as several users across India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Asia reported issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

“The service should be fully restored. WhatsApp Business API is also back online. Note that some users may still experience a few minor issues within the next few minutes,” the WhatsApp watcher tweeted.

The service should be fully restored. WhatsApp Business API is also back online. Note that some users may still experience a few minor issues within the next few minutes. #whatsappdown — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 25, 2022

Outage reporting site Downdetector showed over 68,000 users had reported problems with the app in the United Kingdom. Problems were reported by 19,000 people in Singapore and 15,000 people in South Africa.

Read More: WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhone models

WABetaInfo had shared that WhatsApp is “experiencing an issue when connecting to the server”.

WhatsApp is experiencing an issue when connecting to the server. #whatsappdown — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 25, 2022

Soon after the disruption, #WhatsAppDown starts trending on Twitter, with more than 70000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.

Several users noted that they came to Twitter to check if WhatsApp was down for all users.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

How are we going to communicate since Whatsapp is down?

Professor : and that’s where Twitter comes in#WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/NrqBGpPGK7 — Jackson Nyakoe (@Jacksonnyakoe) October 25, 2022

People coming to Twitter to check what is the problem with #WhatsApp: pic.twitter.com/J9DQ2bFCSu — Thinking Of Karachi (@ThinkingKarachi) October 25, 2022

People coming to Twitter to check what is the problem with #WhatsApp: pic.twitter.com/J9DQ2bFCSu — Thinking Of Karachi (@ThinkingKarachi) October 25, 2022

Comments