WhatsApp parts ways with ‘THESE’ phones

WhatsApp has officially announced to discontinue the support for older iPhones from May 5, 2025, upsetting users of iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.



The requirements for the messaging app, owned by Meta, will no longer support iPhone versions released before iOS 15.1, considering them obsolete and incompatible with the app.

Earlier, WhatsApp would support iPhones having iOS 12 or later, but with this recent update, users on older software versions will have no access to all app features, not even sending and receiving messages.

The company highlighted ‘security concerns’ as the primary reason for this update, justifying that the earlier operating system lacked the required updates to safeguard users from vulnerabilities.

Affected Devices and Next Steps

iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus versions of iPhone will not be able to support WhatsApp until they are upgraded to a recenet version which supports iOS 15.1 or later.

Users may check the current iOS version by following these steps:

Settings > General > About

and may update their device by going to:

Settings > General > Software Update

However, since these models cannot receive iOS 15.1, affected users will need to upgrade to a newer iPhone to continue using WhatsApp.

Why Is WhatsApp Making This Change?

WhatsApp frequently updates its supported device list to make sure the device is compatible with current security standards and recent features.

Apple has already specified iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus as outdated, meaning they no longer receive official software updates or spare part availability.

Other popular apps, including Spotify and Instagram, have also stopped supporting these old devices.

While this change affects only a small portion of WhatsApp’s 3 billion monthly users, it signals a broader shift toward phasing out outdated technology.

Users still relying on these older iPhones will need to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp and other essential apps.