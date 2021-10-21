WhatsApp to roll out five new interesting features soon: Check details

The Facebook-owned chat platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on some new features that will roll out in the future.

According to WhatsApp’s beta program, some of the features are really interesting.

Here’s a quick look at five new upcoming WhatsApp features:

Voice recording feature

The messaging service is working on a “global voice message player,” which will enable users to listen to voice messages even after leaving the chats.

According to a report by WabetaInfo, the new update will pin voice messages to the top of the main app even after users play the voice message and leave that chat.

Furthermore, the messaging platform is also working on the ability to pause a voice message and then continue it without the need to record another message or send the one you need to interrupt.

The user can start and stop recording the voice message by clicking on the red icon.

New privacy settings

According to WabetaInfo, the new privacy settings will allow you to control who can view your Last seen status, Profile Picture, and About section.

In the settings, you can choose between “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” “My Contacts Except,” and “Nobody.”

Currently, WhatsApp offers three privacy options under these categories.

Message reaction notification

We already know that WhatsApp is working on Facebook and Twitter-like Message reactions, that allow you to react to a message using an emoji, sticker or GIF.

Now, the instant messaging company is working on an option to let users know when someone reacts to their message. The reactions feature will be available for both individual and group chats.

You can turn off reaction notifications if you don’t want to see them through the Notification Settings option.

Backup feature

It was also reported that the company is working on a new feature that will allow users to manage their chat backup size and exclude specific content such as documents and photos from their cloud backup. The feature could be limited to Android devices and may work with the backups being stored on Google Drive.

Redesigned chat bubbles

WhatsApp recently released version 2.21.200.11 update for its beta users on the iOS platform. The update allows users to view redesigned chat bubbles. The beta users will now see rounded, larger, and more colourful chat bubbles as compared to the old chat bubble.

