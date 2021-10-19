WhatsApp to stop working on popular smartphones from November

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older smartphones from November 1.

According to a report, more than 40 different smartphone models are expected to be affected by the new update starting November 1.

The report said the messaging app will not be supported on both iPhone and Android models, therefore, affected users will either have to buy a new phone or update the software of their smartphones.

In order to use WhatsApp, the Android users need to be running Android 4.1 or later while iPhone users need to be on iOS 10 or later.

Following is a complete list of the models that will be affected by the update:

iPhone

iPhone 5

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SIII

Galaxy S3 Mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L2 II Dual

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Sony

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Other smartphones

Alcatel

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run Fl1

THL W8

