Have trouble transfering high-quality images via WhatsApp? See this

One persistent and arguably the biggest complaint WhatsApp users face is that it doesn’t enable them to make photo transfers in good high quality. Even as your boasts a 108MP digital camera, whenever you share pictures through WhatsApp and select the original files from the gallery, they will be compressed.

But that’s most likely going to alter quickly as the messaging app WhatsApp might quickly enable its customers to ship high-resolution photos.

The online WhatsApp watcher WABetaInfo, which tracks the updates and changes in the app, has intimated about a new development in the app’s Android beta model 2.21.14.16.

How to share customized photos on WhatsApp

According to the WABetaInfo article, the app users will now get the choice to decide on the standard of the photograph they need to share. As a part of this, they have to select from:

Auto (recommended)

Best Quality

Data Saver

“Auto” is the default option, whereas “best quality” shall be the high-resolution to help make the transfers in original quality. Lastly, there may also be a “data saver” which might compress the pictures before sending them.

How this function will assist users

This function is likely to enable the users to manage which photo transfers need to be made in high-resolution and which photos in low-resolution.