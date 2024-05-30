Here’s how to use WhatsApp AI image feature in chatroom

The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has introduced a new AI image feature that allows users to create AI images in chatrooms.

The innovative feature will make conversations more engaging and visually appealing. The Imagine feature allows users to quickly create AI images to share in their conversations, making chats more dynamic and visually engaging.

To access this feature, users simply click on the attachment icon in the chat room, which opens up a range of options, including the Imagine feature, marked by a distinctive ring-shaped, gradient-colored icon.

In addition to the Imagine feature, WhatsApp has also launched an AI Profile Photo Maker in its beta update version 2.24.11.17.

This tool allows users to generate unique AI-based profile pictures, giving them a personalized and distinctive appearance. This feature is especially useful for users who want to stand out with a profile photo created with cutting-edge technology.

WhatsApp is continuously working to refine and expand its AI capabilities.

Prior to this, WhatsApp reportedly tested the feature to allow users to share files including photos and video with nearby users without an internet connection.

The platform is also working to introduce an in-app dialler for users, Business Standard reported.

The feature that allows users to share photos, videos, documents, and other files with nearby WhatsApp users is available for testing in beta version of the platform.

However, Meta has not begun testing the in-app dialler in beta release while it is reportedly only available in the early version of the app.