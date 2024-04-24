WhatsApp working to allow file sharing without internet

Meta’s WhatsApp is reportedly testing the feature to allow users to share files including photos and video with nearby users without an internet connection.

The platform is also working to introduce an in-app dialler for users, Business Standard reported.

The feature that allows users to share photos, videos, documents, and other files with nearby WhatsApp users is available for testing in beta version of the platform.

However, Meta has not begun testing the in-app dialler in beta release while it is reportedly only available in the early version of the app.

Read more: WhatsApp Beta gets new colorless and minimal UI design

According to WABetaInfo, users must be near other WhatsApp users for the new feature to work.

Users will be able to share files via a locally-created network after finding the other users.

Meta has also given users the option to revoke these permissions at any time.

On the security side, WhatsApp has made file sharing end-to-end encrypted similar to messages.

Days earlier, Meta added its free artificial intelligence assistant, Meta AI, to its social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

On April 18, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the decision, saying that the AI assistant can answer questions, create animations and generate images.

“We believe that Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use,” he said.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp added a new custom sticker creation option on iOS, enabling users to edit images from the camera roll into their unique visual combinations.

In an update, the app introduced the ability to create stickers from images.

The feature allows users to cut elements from photos for personalised visuals. The enhancement included the option to add various elements such as graphics, drawn-on updates, animated effects, and more.