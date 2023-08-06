WhatsApp introduces animated avatars in latest beta update

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta progarmme, bringing the version up to 2.23.16.12 and introducing an animated avatars feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp update introduces the highly anticipated animated avatars feature, which was previously in development.

Users have to open the keyboard and select the avatar tab to check whether the feature is enabled for their account, reports WABetainfo. Beta users will then see some animations for certain avatars.

Users can share the animated avatars with anyone as it is not required to use the beta version to be able to receive them. “In addition, only a limited number of stickers are animated, but we expect that WhatsApp may offer an animated version of the entire avatar pack over time,” the report said.

The animated avatars are expected to bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a better communication experience.

The animated avatar feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and will roll out to more users over the coming days.

In addition to the animated avatars, WhatsApp is also working on other exciting features, including a Video Messaging feature similar to Voice Messaging, a time-saving group creation feature, and Material Design 3 enhancements.