THESE new WhatsApp features will definitely enhance your user experience

As we entered 2025, we were excited about new features coming to WhatsApp. By the end of January, some long-awaited beta features were released to everyone, and a few fresh changes were introduced.

Here’s a quick roundup of the WhatsApp features added in January 2025.

New WhatsApp features for all users

These features are now available to all WhatsApp users, whether you’re using Android, iPhone, or the desktop version. If you haven’t received them yet, make sure to update your app to the latest version.

WhatsApp has introduced an AI Studio feature for both Android and iPhone users. It allows you to chat with various AI personalities, ranging from cultural icons to pop-culture characters. It’s perfect when you’re looking for something fun to chat about, like asking a talking dog for advice.

For iPhone users, a built-in dial pad is now available. This allows you to directly dial a number from the Calls tab without saving it to your contacts first, making it easier to make calls.

Both Android and iPhone users now have the option to double-tap to react to messages, whether text, media, or voice. Just double-tap to bring up an emoji reaction carousel, making it quicker to respond.

WhatsApp also introduced photo stickers and sticker pack links on Android and iPhone. You can now create stickers from your photos, and even share sticker packs via links. It’s a great way to share fun, personalized stickers with your friends.

In addition, a background effect for regular photos is now available. When taking photos for individual chats, you can choose from various backgrounds, effects, and filters to add a creative touch to your pictures.

Android users now have the option to add a message before forwarding content, which is available when forwarding text, media, or links. This lets you add your own thoughts before sharing something with others.

Upcoming WhatsApp features in Beta

WhatsApp is testing several new features for beta users. One of them is a new AI Studio tab, which will replace the Communities tab, making it easier to access all AI creations and possibly even the Meta AI chatbot.

The app is also working on adding colorful icons for chats and groups, replacing the usual gray placeholders with colorful initials, which will disappear once a profile picture is set.

Another feature in testing is the ability to connect WhatsApp to the Meta Accounts Center, allowing users to link their WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram accounts for easier sharing of status updates across platforms.

WhatsApp is also testing an option to share music in status updates using Instagram’s music library.

For those who prefer less animation, there will be an option to manage chat animations, turning GIFs, stickers, and emojis into static images. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on adding photos to polls, making them more visually engaging.

The app is also testing the ability to set event reminders in one-on-one chats, which will help users organize plans directly with friends and family.

Lastly, an unread message counter for message filters is being tested, so users can easily keep track of unread messages in categories like groups and custom lists.