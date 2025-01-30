web analytics
WhatsApp releases update for chat bar, emoji keyboard

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to fix the issues in the app’s chat bar and the emoji keyboard.

The beta for Android 2.25.3.4 update has been released through the Google Play Beta Program and will be available for all users, as per WABetaInfo.

The Meta-owned company released the fix after several users complained of encountering difficulties while switching from the emoji keyboard to the chat bar.

The earlier WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.3.2 update, released for the exploration of the diverse AI chatbots to feature on the messaging platform, resulted in several issues.

Several reported significant issues while using the chat feature along with the emoji keyboard.

Read more: WhatsApp vs WeChat: Which is Better?

According to WhatsApp users, the chat bar was incorrectly placed underneath the emoji picker which made it difficult for them to transition quickly between the two features.

The users urged Meta for a quick fix as they were unable to easily switch between the two features.

Some found a workaround as they would dismiss the emoji keyboard through a gesture and restore the chat bar, however, it was considered complicated and time-consuming.

The newly-released WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.3.4 update from the Google Play Store has been designed to address the issues.

According to WABetaInfo, the update will allow users to enjoy a smooth experience while switching between the emoji keyboard and the chat bar.

Users will need to install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.3.4 update from the Google Play Store to help the emoji keyboard and the chat bar issues get fixed on their phones.

MORE STORIES

