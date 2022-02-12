WhatsApp introduces new changes to voice calls

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on Android while the Meta-owned app is also working on new features for built-in camera.

According to the instant messaging and voice-over-IP service (WhatsApp) beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some users. A few users are also able to see the change on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.5.3.

As of now, the new interface was not spotted on the iOS beta app, but the report says that the application might roll out to WhatsApp too in a future update.

To understand who is speaking on a group voice call, the Facebook-owned app is working on bringing waveforms so that users can identify the speaker.

In addition, the Meta-owned app has been spotted working on a new screen for responding users about their account ban reviews. The messaging app is also working on some new features, including tweaking the built-in camera and a redesigned caption view, for iOS users.

With the latest betas, the app is tweaking the built-in camera, as well as revamping other functions.

Comments