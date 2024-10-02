WhatsApp introduces new filters, backgrounds for video calls

WhatsApp announced a new feature, enabling users to change the background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch in the coming weeks.

“Conversations on WhatsApp should always feel fun and expressive and today, we’re rolling out filters and backgrounds to make your video calls even more engaging. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch,” the messaging app announced on its blog.

WhatsApp said that the filters are designed to help users create a more playful atmosphere, whether that’s adding a splash of color or creating a more artistic feel for your video. With backgrounds, users can keep surroundings private and transport themselves to a cozy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a more clean and polished look.

“With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest,” it added.

Read More: WhatsApp unveils new feature to edit photos with voice commands

WhatsApp also announced adding Touch up and Low Light options that can help users feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of your environment, making your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable.

How to use the feature

To access these during a 1:1 or group video call, select the effects icons on top right of the screen to see the selection of filters and backgrounds and choose the one that suits your mood.

These effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.