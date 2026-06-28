WhatsApp is testing a new ‘Side Chat’ feature that will let users access Meta AI without leaving their chat screen, according to WABetaInfo.

The feature will allow users to continue conversations with friends or family while getting information from Meta AI in a side panel. For example, while planning a restaurant visit, a user can ask Meta AI for opening hours, menu details or table booking options, which will appear alongside the main chat.

WhatsApp said the feature is built on its Private Processing technology. The company stated that conversations between a user and Meta AI will remain private and will not be readable by Meta.

When a user starts a chat with Meta AI, a temporary private thread will be created that is visible only to that user. Messages will be processed in a secure environment, will not be stored permanently, and will be deleted automatically after a set time, the report said.

Separately, Meta is also testing a feature that will let users make voice and video calls in group chats directly through a browser on Windows and Mac computers, without installing a separate app. Users will be able to link their computer to WhatsApp by scanning a QR code.

Earlier, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp was working to bring back message animations on iOS.

The news follows a week after the same setting was introduced in WhatsApp’s Android beta, adding Messages as an option that can be enabled or disabled in Settings > Chats > Animations, alongside toggles for Emoji, Stickers, and GIFs.

WhatsApp previously removed the message animation feature from the iOS app in an earlier update, resulting in messages appearing without any effects. Now, WhatsApp is bringing back message animations on iOS, but with a new style and a dedicated setting. This change was noticed after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.24.10.70, available on TestFlight. Currently, some beta testers are trying out a new message animation.

Also Read: WhatsApp introduces redesigned message menu for android users