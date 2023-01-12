WhatsApp launches official proxy support to fight internet censorship

WhatsApp has allowed users to connect via proxy servers due to Internet shutdowns or if their governments block the service in their country.

The company said proxy support was launched for WhatsApp users all over the world.

A proxy acts as a bridge to connect users to the internet through servers in other places. The proxy system can permit people to be online even when governments have restricted or cut off internet services in their area.

WhatsApp said using a proxy server would not change “the high level of privacy and security that the app provides.” For example, it said all personal messages sent over the service will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp provides step-by-step instructions for users wishing to use a proxy server. The company also created a guide for volunteers and organizations who want to set up proxy servers for users.

​To connect through a proxy on Android and iOS, you have to enter a proxy address after enabling the “Use Proxy” option under “Storage and Data” within the WhatsApp settings.

