WhatsApp to make migrating from Android to iOS a click away

Since this has been long debated and suffered by masses using the multimedia messaging application WhatsApp when it comes to migrating between different platforms, the app is now developing the feature to making the transfer of data easy.

The WhatsApp progress tracker WABetaInfo website has announced that the messaging app is already developing a feature “to migrate your chats between different platforms”.

This video shows how chats are migrated from iOS. It’s needed a cable: are new tools for PC coming or what? It’ll be available for beta testers in a future update. Follow @WABetaInfo for more 💚 pic.twitter.com/Bu6xGxkpWE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 2, 2021

On its Twitter handle, the app tracker shared a video showing how chats can be migrated from iOS to Android.

While the feature is still in its embryonic stage, the tweeted announcement said “it’ll be available for beta testers in a future update”.

ALSO Watch: Student runs Windows 11 on an old Windows phone

In a separate tech development it was reported that it hasn’t even been a whole week, and Windows 11 has already been successfully ported over to a smartphone.

A very committed student of engineering, Gustave Monce, published a video to YouTube showing the latest developer preview of Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL, one of the first devices to ship with Windows 10 Mobile.

Windows 11 adapts surprisingly well for the 5.7-inch display, but the same can’t be said for the speed of animations. While Windows 11 is usable on the Lumia 950 XL, it doesn’t look like something you’d want to pull out of your pocket every day.

But that’s not really the point. This is the latest achievement in a five-year hobby of tinkering with getting full versions of Windows running on Windows Phone devices.