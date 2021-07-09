WhatsApp bringing new feature of bigger link previews

WhatsApp is bringing a new update through the Google Play Beta program, involving the implementation of bigger link previews.

The details have been shared by WABetaInfo as WhatsApp is working on a feature on the Android app, bringing high-quality previews.

WhatsApp is testing a large link preview for a future update. pic.twitter.com/398d8VRpTZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2021



WhatsApp currently squishes previews into four or five lines with a tiny thumbnail (if any). Comparatively, Telegram displays way more text and larger images, giving you a better idea of what you’re about to get into before you open the link.

Not all websites support large previews, so WhatsApp will show the usual small thumbnail in this case. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update.

It is pertinent to mention here that the messaging app is continuously bringing updates to improve its outlook and compete with others.

On July 05, Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to share high-resolution videos.

According to WABetaInfo which first spotted the feature, the messaging platform might soon allow users to choose what video quality will be uploaded when they send someone a video.

Currently, the messaging app compresses high-resolution video or images you share on the messaging app.

The feature is currently under development. WaBetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the video quality feature.