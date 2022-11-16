WhatsApp now lets you message to yourself

The wait is over as the Meta-owned WhatsApp now offers a convenient way to send messages to yourself.

Texting oneself on a messaging platform is arguably one of the most convenient ways to jot down ideas before we forget them or save web URLs you wish to revisit. WhatsApp after a long time has come with a feature in which users can message themselves.

WABetaInfo noticed the new feature in the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS (version 2.22.23.74), which is available to all Apple users. The feature, however, appears to be rolling out slowly as it’s not currently showing up for everyone (I, for example, don’t see it in my WhatsApp).

To see if you have the self DM feature, start a new chat, and see if your own contact is showing up at the top your contacts list. When you open this chat, you’ll see a caption saying “Message yourself.”

Messages sent to yourself will be visible on all of your linked devices, and they are end-to-end encrypted, according to WABetaInfo.

The feature becomes even more useful with another feature that recently started rolling out for WhatsApp beta users: The ability to use the same account on multiple phones and tablets, in addition to desktop computers.

