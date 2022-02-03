WhatsApp plans to introduce reactions to messages  

WhatsApp plans to bring a new update, introducing message reactions – or “Tapbacks” in Apple Messages parlance, giving users a quick and easy way to respond to a message.

With the introduction of the update, the Apple and iPhone users could respond to a message without typing out a lengthier text-based reply.

The latest images shared by WebBetaInfo give users a better idea of how they are likely to work.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022



Similar to Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp users will see a row of emojis just above a message, although it’s not immediately clear from the pictures whether this is after a long press or the tap of a new button.

The six emoji currently present include thumbs up, heart, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, and folded hands. When a reaction is chosen, it appears in a smaller profile below the message.

In another recent update, WhatsApp chat could now be transferred between Android and iOS devices after the messaging app owned by Meta plans to introduce a new update.

That was revealed by the source code found of WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS.

However, the migration process would not be straightforward and would require both devices to have the app installed and would likely involve a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection.

In comparison, other messaging apps store and sync user data using Google Drive, iCloud or their own cloud service.

