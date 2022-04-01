Whatsapp releases new feature for chat bubbles

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new update providing users with new options while selecting phone numbers in chat bubbles, WABetainfo reported.

The platform is set to release a new feature that will let users use some shortcuts when they select a phone number in chat bubbles.

Previously, WhatsApp took the user to the default dialer application whenever a user tapped a phone number in a chat bubble.

But now the application would provide users with different options when they tap a phone number in any chat bubble.

According to WABetainfo, “In this case, the application will check if the phone number is available on WhatsApp, so if the contact has a WhatsApp account.”

The users will now be enabled to start a new chat thread with the contact if the number is on WhatsApp, it reported.

WABeta mentioned that “There is also an option to call the contact by using the default dialer app and the ability to quickly add the contact to your address book. These two options always show up when the phone number is not on WhatsApp.”

These new options are available to more people today, and more activations are planned for the future.

