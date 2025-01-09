WhatsApp relocates operations from Pakistan due to internet slowdown

ISLAMABAD: The most popular instant messaging service WhatsApp among international companies which are relocating their operations due to the recent slowdown in internet services in Pakistan.

According to official documents, WhatsApp has moved its session server routing abroad following the recent internet disruptions.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated that the relocation of WhatsApp’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) outside the country has caused service disruptions for users. Many WhatsApp users are facing difficulties in connecting and maintaining communication.

PTA claims that internet services have improved across fixed-line and mobile networks in the country.

Over the past month, fixed-line internet services have reportedly improved by two tiers, while Pakistan’s global ranking for fixed-line internet speed currently stands at 139th.

Mobile network services have improved by three tiers, with Pakistan now ranked 97th globally in mobile internet speed, according to PTA.

Despite these improvements, the overall impact of slow internet remains a concern for businesses and users alike.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed that talks between the government and Starlink are underway regarding the issuance of a license for satellite services.

According to PTA, the process is currently in its initial stages, as per Starlink’s request.

The PTA is reviewing the technical requirements for Starlink’s license, while the National Space Agency is examining the proposal under the national space policy.

The PTA emphasized that several technical aspects, including bandwidth, uplinking, and gateways, must be evaluated before issuing a license

This procedure applies to all foreign satellite service providers, and regulatory approval will be required after obtaining clearance from the space agency.