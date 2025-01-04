PTA confirms talks with Starlink to address internet issues

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed that talks between the government and Starlink are underway regarding the issuance of a license for satellite services, ARY News reported.

According to PTA, the process is currently in its initial stages, as per Starlink’s request.

The PTA is reviewing the technical requirements for Starlink’s license, while the National Space Agency is examining the proposal under the national space policy.

The PTA emphasized that several technical aspects, including bandwidth, uplinking, and gateways, must be evaluated before issuing a license.

This procedure applies to all foreign satellite service providers, and regulatory approval will be required after obtaining clearance from the space agency.

Also read: PTA blames excessive VPN usage for internet slowdown

Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, a private aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded by Elon Musk. The constellation aims to provide fast, reliable, and global internet connectivity through a network of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

This innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we access the internet, especially in remote and underserved areas where traditional fiber-optic and cellular networks are limited or unavailable.

The Starlink constellation is designed to offer high-speed internet connectivity with latency as low as 20 ms, which is comparable to or even better than many existing fiber-optic networks.

Each Starlink satellite is equipped with a phased array antenna that allows it to communicate with multiple users simultaneously, providing a high-capacity and flexible network. With Starlink, users can enjoy fast and reliable internet access from virtually anywhere in the world, making it an exciting development for global connectivity and digital inclusion.