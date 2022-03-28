WhatsApp rolls out feature to send files up to 2GB

WhatsApp has reportedly started testing the ability to let users send files up to 2GB in size in one of the latest features introduced by the Facebook-owned messaging app.

Currently, it is not possible to share media files larger than 100MB because this is the current limit.

According to WABetaifo, WhatsApp is starting a small test in the last few days, and some people can now share media files up to 2GB! Unfortunately, this is only available in Argentina and it is limited to a certain number of beta testers.

In fact, we don’t even know if WhatsApp is planning to roll out the same feature to more people in the future, since this is a test. WhatsApp may even roll back the changes by restoring the previous limit after the test.

Recently, instant messaging application Whatsapp reportedly planned to include an end-to-end encryption sign at the end of its call logs, WABestainfo reported.

Read More: WhatsApp starts rolling out emoji reactions for Android users

According to WABetaifo, the application is working on installing an end-to-end encryption sign in its call logs. WhatsApp is planning to roll out the latest update through eh Google Play Beta Program for the Android version 2.22.8.7.

Users will be able to see a new footer indicating that the calls are end-to-end encrypted, at the bottom of their call history.

Comments