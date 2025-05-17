WhatsApp to introduce status sharing feature for privacy control

WhatsApp, the world’s top messaging app, owned by Meta, is working on a status sharing feature to give users better control over status and updates.



This new feature will let users choose if their contacts can forward or share their status or not.

Initially, the Status sharing feature was discovered in the Android Beta version 2.25.16.16 and is likely to be launched globally in the coming weeks.

The update introduces a forwarding toggle within the Status Privacy Settings, enabling users to turn the feature on or off.

The functionality brings a forwarding toggle in the status privacy settings, which users can turn on or off. If disabled, the contacts will not be able to share or forward the status of the user.

Likewise, WhatsApp will add an “Allow Reshare” option under the Privacy Menu, which, when switched off, will remove the forward icon from viewers’ screens.

Moreover, to ensure privacy protection, users’ phone numbers and profile details will be kept hidden in forwarded status updates.

This new feature will let contacts share users’ contacts share their status updates within chats, or their status feed, once enabled.

Earlier, WhatsApp users were only able to control the viewers of their status, however, they can now control resharing permissions as well.

This recent update is compatible with WhatsApp’s uninterrupted efforts to enhance user privacy and provide more control over shared content.

Stay tuned for further progress as the feature is anticipated to roll out globally soon.

Earlier, WhatsApp officially announced to discontinue the support for older iPhones from May 5, 2025, upsetting users of iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

The requirements for the messaging app, owned by Meta, would no longer support iPhone versions released before iOS 15.1, considering them obsolete and incompatible with the app.

WhatsApp would support iPhones having iOS 12 or later, but with this recent update, users on older software versions will have no access to all app features, not even sending and receiving messages.