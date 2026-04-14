WhatsApp hacked? Here’s how you can get your account back

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an advisory outlining steps for users to recover hacked WhatsApp accounts and strengthen their digital security.

In its statement, the PTA urged users not to panic if their WhatsApp account is compromised and instead follow a set of simple recovery measures.

According to the authority, affected users should immediately uninstall and reinstall the WhatsApp application, then re-register their account using their mobile number. The account can typically be restored by entering the verification code sent via SMS.

The PTA also emphasized the importance of enabling two-step verification, describing it as an effective safeguard against unauthorized access in the future.

In addition to recovery steps, the authority advised users to remain vigilant against suspicious links and unknown files, which are often used in hacking attempts.

It also recommended changing mobile and application passwords, running antivirus scans, and monitoring accounts for any unusual activity.

Users experiencing continued issues or suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact WhatsApp support promptly for assistance.

The PTA noted that by adopting these precautionary measures, users can not only regain access to compromised accounts but also better protect their personal data and privacy from future threats.

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