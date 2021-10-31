WhatsApp will stop working on these popular phones from tomorrow: Check list

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp will start removing support for some Android and iOS devices running on old OS versions from November 1.

According to a report, more than 40 different smartphone models are expected to be affected by the new update starting November 1.

The report said the messaging app will not be supported on both iPhone and Android models, therefore, affected users will either have to buy a new phone or update the software of their smartphones.

In order to use WhatsApp, the Android users need to be running Android 4.1 or later while iPhone users need to be on iOS 10 or later.

How to check my Android/ iOS version?

You can check your phone OS status in the Setting menu and know would you be able to use WhatsApp starting November or else you need a new phone for it.

To check your Android version, you can open the Settings app on your Android phone and scroll down to find the about phone option. Tap on it to open its sub-sections and look for the ‘Android Version’ option. On iOS, you can open the Settings app and navigate to General/ About / Software Version.

Following is a complete list of the models that will be affected by the update: iPhone iPhone 5

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SIII

Galaxy S3 Mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2 Also Read: HERE’S HOW TO JOIN ONGOING WHATSAPP GROUP CALLS LG Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L2 II Dual

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q ZTE ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo Sony Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2 Other smartphones Alcatel

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run Fl1

THL W8

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!