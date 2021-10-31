WhatsApp will stop working on these popular phones from tomorrow: Check list

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp will start removing support for some Android and iOS devices running on old OS versions from November 1.
According to a report, more than 40 different smartphone models are expected to be affected by the new update starting November 1.
The report said the messaging app will not be supported on both iPhone and Android models, therefore, affected users will either have to buy a new phone or update the software of their smartphones.
In order to use WhatsApp, the Android users need to be running Android 4.1 or later while iPhone users need to be on iOS 10 or later.
How to check my Android/ iOS version?
You can check your phone OS status in the Setting menu and know would you be able to use WhatsApp starting November or else you need a new phone for it.
To check your Android version, you can open the Settings app on your Android phone and scroll down to find the about phone option. Tap on it to open its sub-sections and look for the ‘Android Version’ option. On iOS, you can open the Settings app and navigate to General/ About / Software Version.
Following is a complete list of the models that will be affected by the update:
iPhone
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
Samsung
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SIII
- Galaxy S3 Mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2
LG
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L2 II Dual
- Optimus L5
- Best L5 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Best L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Best L7 II
- Optimus F6, Enact
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3
- Best L4 II
- Best L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD
- Optimus 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q
ZTE
- ZTE V956
- Grand X Quad V987
- Grand Memo
Sony
- Xperia Miro
- Xperia Neo L
- Xperia Arc S
Huawei
- Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
Other smartphones
- Alcatel
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Run Fl1
- THL W8
