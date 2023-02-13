WhatsApp to allow users transcribe audio messages into text

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp will soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to transcribe their audio files into text.

This feature will let the user transcribe the audio message and read the text instead of the audio. It is a simple yet very helpful feature.

The transcription feature will first analyze what is said in the audio message and will then transform that into a text file.

It will also let the user know when the words in the voice notes are not available or not understood properly or may be of another language which is not recognized by the transcription feature.

WhatsApp is still working on this feature, it is under development and will be available to users in the near future.

READ: WHATSAPP TO INTRODUCE NEW CAMERA, PHOTO EDITING FEATURE

Earlier, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature in the camera and for photo editing.

The messaging giant has introduced several updates in a short span of time and is evolving fast.

This new update will allow users to separately access picture and video recording options. Users can now record videos without having to hold the button down like before.

