WhatsApp to introduce new camera, photo editing feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature in the camera and for photo editing.

The messaging giant has introduced several updates in a short span of time and is evolving fast.

This new update will allow users to separately access picture and video recording options. Users can now record videos without having to hold the button down like before.

Picture editing has been made easy with many options now. Several new text features are introduced. The user can also choose different colours and filters.

These new features are available in the beta version for now. However, later on, these features will be added for all WhatsApp users.

Earlier, WhatsApp allowed users to connect via proxy servers due to Internet shutdowns or if their governments block the service in their country.

The company said proxy support was launched for WhatsApp users all over the world.

A proxy acts as a bridge to connect users to the internet through servers in other places. The proxy system can permit people to be online even when governments have restricted or cut off internet services in their area.

