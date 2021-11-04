WhatsApp to bring changes to ‘Delete for everyone’ feature

After rolling out Payments, WhatsApp is reportedly working to make changes to the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature.

WhatsApp introduced the feature back in 2017, which saves anyone from the embarrassment if they have accidentally sent a wrong message to a group or an individual chat.

WhatsApp first offered the feature with a time limit of seven minutes and a few months later, it was increased to more than an hour. But now according to WABetaInfo, the company could increase the time limit of this feature to an indefinite period, as per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo.

The cited source reported that the new development was found in WhatsApp’s v2.21.23.1 Android beta version.

Read more: WhatsApp introduces updates for web, mobile versions

The report also noted that this feature is still under development, and users should not get excited about this new update until it is made available for all the beta testers. The cited source didn’t confirm when the feature could be released for users.

Currently, WhatsApp users get only one hour to delete messages from personal and group chats in the messaging chat. Once a message is deleted, the app displays a notification in the chat window, which says “This message was deleted.” Although, there are ways to check deleted WhatsApp messages too.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!