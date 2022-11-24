WhatsApp to introduce screen lock for web users

Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has planned to soon introduce a screen lock option for desktop users.

Recently, WhatsApp has introduced some new updates to make the user’s experience smooth and easy.

This new screen lock feature was already available for android users. security of the messaging app was the main concern for desktop users as logging on WhatsApp on the web can be quite unsafe.

To overcome this issue WhatsApp has planned to introduce a new screen lock feature. Initially, it will be available for WhatsApp beta users on a test basis.

The messaging giant is unlikely to make the feature on default settings for desktop users. The user will have access to the setting options by choice.

Earlier, the messaging giant, WhatsApp expanded the “Directory” feature to make in-app shopping easy for its users.

It is part of Meta’s mission to step up its game in the online shopping field in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The feature is looking to facilitate users in online shopping.

