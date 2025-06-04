WhatsApp to introduce ‘usernames feature’ for enhanced privacy

The world’s leading messaging App, WhatsApp, is working to launch a long-anticipated usernames feature.



According to details exposed by WABetaInfo, a system on the messaging platform is in a testing phase that will let users communicate without sharing their contact numbers.

At the moment, WhatsApp needs users to exchange phone numbers to start a chat, raising privacy issues.

The upcoming usernames feature will enable users to create dedicated usernames similar to Telegram and Signal’s features, ensuring the numbers are not shared.

Under the new system, users will generate a unique identifier, which others can use to start a conversation. While the username will still be linked to a phone number behind the scenes, only the handle will be visible to others. WhatsApp has set formatting rules for usernames:

Must be 3 to 30 characters long

Must include at least one letter

Can contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores

Cannot start with “www.” or end with a domain like “.com”

Under this usernames feature, users will have the flexibility to change their usernames, with updates visible to contacts, a transparency feature designed to prevent impersonation. Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out a handle availability checker on its web platform, making it easier for users to claim their preferred username.

While WhatsApp has not officially confirmed the release date, ongoing tests suggest the feature may roll out worldwide soon.

If implemented, this would be one of the most significant updates to WhatsApp’s privacy model in years, giving users more control over how they connect, especially in public groups, temporary chats, or professional exchanges

