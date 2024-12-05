WhatsApp to introduce voice chat feature for groups

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing new features aimed at enhancing the experience for group members who favor voice messages.

The latest beta version brings exciting improvements to voice group chats, making them more user-friendly and interactive.

WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.24.25.22 builds on features from the previous version 2.23.24.20, focusing on improved accessibility and user interface, as per details from WaBetaInfo.

What new features have been added?

One notable addition in this beta update is a floating action button, positioned just above the message send button. This feature offers a straightforward and intuitive way to initiate a voice chat within a group. Currently, users must access the app’s top action bar or the group chat information screen to start a voice call.

The new design will make this process more visible to all group members.

Additionally, the latest beta update includes a gesture-based method for starting voice chats. In a group conversation, when a user scrolls up, the voice chat will automatically commence once the gesture is completed. This functionality is intended to enhance user engagement.

The report indicates that voice chat will no longer be limited to larger groups; even pairs of users can utilize this feature in smaller groups. To keep the group interface organized, WhatsApp will automatically close a group if it remains inactive or unjoined for 60 minutes. However, once a voice chat is initiated, users can still notify all participants, allowing anyone to join the discussion.

It is important to note that these features are not yet officially available for public use, and it may take several weeks before they are rolled out.