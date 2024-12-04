WhatsApp new feature to allow users share media files with other apps

WhatsApp, a widely used messaging platform that also shares files and documents, is reportedly preparing to introduce a new feature that will enable users to share messages, photos, videos, and GIFs directly with other applications, eliminating the need to save or re-upload media files.

As indicated by a WABetaInfo report, this enhanced sharing functionalities within WhatsApp channels, the forthcoming beta update is anticipated to expand these capabilities, facilitating a more integrated approach to content management across different applications.

The Meta-owned messaging service is developing a bottom-bar interface designed to streamline the process of forwarding content to other applications, including Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and others.

This enhancement will also simplify the posting of stories on Meta platforms, allowing users to share photos and videos from their WhatsApp conversations directly into their stories.

Reports suggest that the update will feature a “More” option, indicating that users will have the ability to share media with platforms beyond those owned by Meta. To enhance the visibility of WhatsApp channels, the application will generate a special link for updates shared from a channel, enabling users to disseminate channel information to a wider audience.

It is important to note that this feature is currently under development and may soon be available in the beta version. However, the timeline for its full development, testing, and public release remains uncertain.

If the information is accurate, the new cross-platform sharing feature is expected to provide significant advantages to users by removing the necessity to manually download media files for distribution across various platforms.